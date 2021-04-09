CBI raids premises of senior IT official, railway official husband

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The CBI on Friday carried out searches at premises of Alka Rajvanshi Jain, Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals in Udaipur, and her husband, Amit Jain, the Group General Manager (S&T), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd in Jodhpur and recovered Rs 13.2 lakh in cash besides several documents of properties worth crores in connection with a disproportionate asset case.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said that the agency sleuths carried out searches at the residential and office premises of the couple and her brother Vikas Rajvanshi in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

The official said that during searches, incriminating documents including about acquisition of immovable assets worth Rs 7.96 crore, bank balance/FDRs of Rs 70.4 lakh, Rs 13.20 lakh in cash, jewellery, were seized, while the teams also found some lockers in various banks at Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur.

The CBI had registered a case on the allegations that a Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Udaipur, while working in different capacities in Income Tax department, and her husband acquired huge movable and immovable assets during the period from April 2010 to June 2018 in their names, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income to the tune of Rs 5.53 crore.

--IANS

aks/vd