CBI registers 2 separate FIRs in Deoria shelter home case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered two separate FIRs in connection with the Deoria shelter home case.

One FIR was registered against the superintendent of the shelter home Girija Tripathi, NGO director Kanchan Lata Tripathi and some unknown persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.



Another FIR was lodged against Girija Tripathi and Kanchan Lata Tripathi under Section 306 of the IPC which pertains to assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty.

Uttar Pradesh Police had on August 5 last year arrested a couple and rescued 24 girls from the shelter home after an inmate escaped and informed the police about the alleged ill-treatment meted out to them. She complained that the inmates of the home were treated like servants.

The case was transferred to the CBI on the recommendation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

