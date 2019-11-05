CBI searches 169 places in bank frauds worth Rs 7,000 cr

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Tightening its noose in bank fraud cases worth Rs 7,000 crore, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out searches at over 169 locations across the country.

A senior CBI official said the agency is conducting searches at around 169 places across the country, including in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nager Haveli.

The official said the agency has registered around 35 cases related to bank frauds involving Rs 7,000 crore. The official, however, did not reveal the names of the banks or the accused involved in the case. This is not the first time the central probe agency has carried out such a massive search operation. It has carried out several similar searches in bank fraud cases in the last few months. aks/akk/rtp