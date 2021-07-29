CBI searches at 4 locations in Chennai in bank fraud case

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that it has carried out searches at four premises of Halmark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd in Chennai in connection with a Rs 12.5 crore bank fraud case.

A CBI spokesperson here said that a case was registered against Chennai-based Halmark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, its MD Anand Jain, other directors, and unknown public servants or private persons on a complaint from the Bank of India.