CBI searches in Srinagar, Delhi on illegal export of Shahtoosh shawls

A CBI spokesperson said that the agency has registered two separate cases on complaints from the Customs Department against two private firms in Srinagar and Delhi, and others including a proprietor of a private firm based at Srinagar.

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The CBI on Thursday said that it has carried out searches at Delhi and Srinagar on premises of two companies and their proprietors in connection with cases it registered on allegations of export of shawls with 'Shahtoosh' hair.

The cases were registered on the allegations of illegal export of 32 shawls containing guard hair of Shahtoosh (Tibetan Antelope).

He said that the agency has registered a case against Srinagar-based Cashmere Fine Arts and its proprietor Shabir Ahmad Gogeree while the second case was registered against Delhi-based The Craft Harvest and its proprietor.

The official said that searches led to recovery of four shawls and incriminating documents.

The export of such wildlife material is prohibited under the provisions of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

--IANS

