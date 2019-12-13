CBI searches premises of man who 'kidnapped' daughter over custody battle with wife

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at the residence of Aman Lohia, who allegedly kidnapped his minor daughter over a custody battle, and escaped to Dubai against a court order, an official said on Friday.

CBI searched the residence of Aman and his father Ajay Prakash Lohia in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area and their offices in Kolkata.

In the searches, the probe agency recovered incriminating documents, four DVRs, two hard disks, photocopies of travel documents and passport.During the CBI probe, it was found that Aman Lohia in conspiracy with Pawan Kumar and maidservant left India after kidnapping his own minor daughter from the lawful custody of his wife, Kiran Lohia, and reached Dubai on August 25, 2019, via Nepal.The CBI had taken over the case from Delhi Police on September 11, 2019.According to the bureau, the accused assembled and conspired at a hotel in Vasant Vihar and travelled to New Delhi airport, from where they left for Bagdogra. Then, they travelled via Kathmandu to Dubai.Pawan, a business associate of Ajay Prakash Lohia, was arrested by the CBI on October 15, 2019, and is currently in judicial custody.The CBI has registered a case against Aman Lohia and others under Sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 361 (kidnapping from lawful guardianship), 363 (kidnapping), 365 (Kidnapping with intent to wrongfully confine person) of Indian penal Code (IPC). (ANI)