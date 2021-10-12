CBI seeks polygraph test on all accused in Narender Giri death case

The Central probe agency in its application to the court said that the three accused, who are presently in judicial custody till October 18, are not disclosing the true facts during interrogation.

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought permission from a Prayagraj court to conduct polygraph test on three accused in the Mahant Narender Giri death case -- -- Anand Giri, Adhya Prakash Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari.

"They have concealed a number of events related to the incident," the CBI said.

Mahant Narendra Giri (72), the head of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, was found dead in his room in Baghambari Math on September 20. A preliminary autopsy report revealed that Giri had died of asphyxiation due to hanging.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Mahant was last seen entering his room after lunch on September 20. In the evening, when his disciples knocked on the door, there was no response.

When his disciples broke the door open and entered the room, they found the Mahant hanging from the ceiling.

An alleged handwritten suicide note was also recovered from the room in which the Mahant had penned his will, along with the names of a number of people who had been allegedly troubling him.

A major controversy erupted after his death when a number of seers termed the alleged suicide note as 'fake' and called out Mahant's death as 'murder'.

