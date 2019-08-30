CBI showing same files again and again: Chidambaram

"They have been continuously showing me three files. Even today the same files were repeatedly shown to me for more than 2.5 hours," said Chidambaram, who was on Friday produced before Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar. The court extended Chidambaram's CBI custody in the INX Media case till September 2.

Chidambaram's counsel Dayan Krishan appraised the court that his client had serious issues with the nature of the investigation being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"We have serious issues over the nature of the investigation. In the probe so far, they have not produced any document related to the shell companies, money trail or anything relevant to the probe. Rather, they are showing him the same files for around 20 times," Krishnan said. Responding to the claims, Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natrajan, appearing for the CBI, said, "We are questioning him daily for 8-10 hours. See how many witnesses have been confronted. We need his custody further as the investigation is not yet complete and we need to confront him with documents which are voluminous in nature." The former Union Minister is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to the INX Media case. The ED is also seeking Chidambaram's custody for interrogation in connection with money laundering allegations. The Supreme Court, however, has granted him interim protection from arrest by the ED till September 5. In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.