CBI summons kin of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in coal scam

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday issued summons to the husband and father-in-law of Maneka Gambhir, who is the sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, for questioning on March 15 in connection with the coal scam.



Earlier, CBI had also issued summons to Maneka Gambhir in connection with the case.

On February 21, CBI served a notice to Rujira Banerjee Naroola, the wife of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek asking her to join the investigation related to the coal scam case.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has accused the Centre several times of misusing central agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to counter political opponents.

Bharatiya Janata Party and TMC are at loggerheads ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

