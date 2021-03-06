CBI summons two IPS officers in cattle smuggling case

"The agency has summoned DIG level officer Kallol Ganai and SP rank officer Anshuman Saha for questioning on Monday (March 8)," a CBI source related to the probe told IANS.

Kolkata, March 6 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned two senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for questioning in connection with the illegal cross-border cattle smuggling case, sources said on Saturday.

According to CBI sources, Ganai was earlier posted as DIG of Murshidabad Range while Saha was posted as Additional SP of Murshidabad district.

The CBI registered the case on September 21 last year against four persons, including some Border Security Force and Customs officers, who were allegedly bribed by the international cattle smugglers.

The CBI had carried out searches at 34 locations across the country and arrested then BSF Commandant Satish Kumar and cattle smuggler Mohammad Enamul Haque last year. Haque is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI FIR, the cattle were taken from India to Bangladesh after paying illegal gratification to BSF personnel manning the international border.

Kumar, during his posting in West Bengal between December 2015 and April 2017, allegedly seized over 20,000 cows before they could be transported to Bangladesh, but the vehicles involved were not seized, the FIR alleged.

The CBI filed a charge sheet in the case in February this year against seven persons.

--IANS

aks/pgh