CBI takes over murder, kidnapping case of Yes Bank VP, 5 months after his death

The CBI registered a case of murder and kidnapping after it received a notification from the Centre on January 17 this year. The notification for a CBI probe was issued on the request of the state government.

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Almost five months after the death of Yes Bank Vice President Dheeraj Ahlawat, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigations from Haryana Police, officials said.

Ahlawat, who was employed as vice president, corporate banking with Yes Bank, had gone missing while strolling near his residence in Sector 46 of Gurugram on August 5 last year.

Two days later, his body was found in Delhi's Rohini area.

According to the CBI FIR, Ahlawat, 38, was last seen walking in a service lane near his Gurugram residence on August 5 around 7.45 p.m. by his servant Mahendar.

After he failed to return home that evening, his father tried to find his whereabouts from his friends, without any success.

The following day, his family filed a missing persons complaint at the Sector 50 police station. An FIR under section 346 of Indian Penal Code was lodged based on the complaint.

After his body was found in a canal in Rohini, a section of kidnapping and murder was added in the FIR.

As there was little progress in the investigation, his family met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on October 17 demanding a CBI probe into the case.

Earlier, a three-member SIT comprising an SP level officer was probing the case.

--IANS

aks/ash