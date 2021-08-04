CBI takes over probe of Dhanbad judge's death, registers case

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case to investigate the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand who was allegedly mowed down by an autorickshaw in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.



CBI registered the case at the request of the Jharkhand government and further notification from the government of India and has taken over the investigation.

The case in matter was earlier registered by Dhanbad police.

On July 28, Uttam Anand was allegedly killed after a vehicle hit him near the Magistrate Colony, Dhanbad. Two people involved in the alleged killing were arrested, and the vehicle used for the crime was seized.

The accused, identified as Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma, confessed to the crime, said Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General (Ops).

On July 30, the Supreme Court took Suo Motu cognizance of the killing after which a day later, the Jharkhand government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the killing of the judge. (ANI)

