CBI team arrives at West Bengal's Mallarpur to investigate death of BJP worker

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], August 29 (ANI): A team of officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrived at Mallarpur town in Birbhum district of West Bengal to investigate the death of a BJP worker named Zakir Hussain.



It was alleged by BJP that Trinamool Congress (TMC) brutally beat up Hussain on May 8 and he had succumbed to his injuries.

In the investigation of the murder, the representatives of CBI officials are scheduled to first go to Mallarpur Police Station and then to Kot village.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday registered seven more FIRs in the West Bengal post-poll violence cases taking the total number of FIRs to 28.

Earlier this month, Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. (ANI)

