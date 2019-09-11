CBI to adopt new approach to probe crimes

"There is a crime manual and it was last revised in 2005. Since then there have been amendments in the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Supreme Court has made a large number judgments. Also, in 2005, cyber crime was not as prevalent as it is now, said a CBI spokesperson.

The official also pointed out that the agency is working to increase coordination with the states' police and investigation agencies of foreign countries.

"There is work going on to increase coordination between various state police forces regarding modus operandi of how interstate crimes are connected," said another person familiar with the development.

He said, earlier very few people who had committed crimes were wanted outside and vice versa. That has changed. "Now the CBI gets requests from other countries also. So this is the roadmap for long term changes," he said. Additionally the agency is also addressing the lacunae in its investigation to smoothen the investigation procedures, he added.