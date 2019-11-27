CBIC suspends Assistant Commissioner Deepak Pandit on charges of disproportionate assets

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Wednesday suspended Deepak Pandit, Assistant Commissioner for his alleged involvement in disproportionate assets, said sources from the Ministry of Finance headed by Nirmala Sitharaman.

The organisation had received an anonymous complaint alleging that Pandit has misused his powers and acquired disproportionate assets through corrupt means.



Also, it has been alleged that the accused had spent huge amounts of money during the marriage of his two sons and has also acquired expensive unaccounted properties in Mumbai's posh area, the value of which are disproportionate to his known and declared sources of income.

According to the sources, preliminary investigations into the allegations have revealed Deepak Pandit has amassed several residential and commercial properties located in posh areas of Mumbai's Juhu, Andheri (West) and Kandivali (East), under his name and in the name of his children --- Divyansh Deepak Pandit and Ashutosh D Pandit.

Not only that, suspicious transactions have also been discovered in the returns filed by the family members of Pandit and the production house - Wild Buffalo Entertainment run by his son - Divyansh Deepak Pandit.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

