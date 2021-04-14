CBSE 10th board exam cancelled, 12th exam postponed

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI ): Board Exams for Class 10th have been cancelled and 12th exams have been postponed, said the Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board," it added.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday said that the decision was made due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to ANI, Union Education Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given instruction to cancel the CBSE 10th Board Examination due to COVID -19 Pandemic.

Union Education Minister further told ANI that students of class 10th to be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If student not satisfied with the internal assessment then can give examination once situation will be Normal

"CBSE 12th board examination has been postponed till 31st May. The new date of 12th board examinations will announce after assessment of the prevailing situation of COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other important officials earlier today to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams, said sources.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Centre to cancel the CBSE board examinations amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

21,50,761 students were scheduled to appear in Class X CBSE borad exams while 14,30,243

students are supposed to take the Class XII exams.

CBSE, in normal circumstances, schedules Board exams for Classes X and XII from February 15 to the first week of April. (ANI)