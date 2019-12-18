CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the date sheet for the Class 10th and 12th exams in 2020 on its official website.

The CBSE Board exams will begin from February 15, 2020.

As per the notification, the Class 12th exams will end on March 30, while Class 10th will conclude on March 20.

"Based on the data, it has been observed that this year, students have opted about 30,000 combinations of subjects in both Class 10th and Class 12th," read a statement from CBSE.



The students who want to check the detailed subject-wise datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE board exams can log onto cbse.nic.in to download it. (ANI)