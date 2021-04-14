CBSE Board exams: PM to hold meet today

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to hold a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other senior officials in the Ministry on Wednesday to discuss the issue of holding CBSE Board exams amid demand from students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders to cancel it due to Covid-19 surge, said sources.

Taking cognisance of various political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, raising voice to postpone board exams amid spike in Covid cases, it is learnt that the Prime Minister will hold a virtual meeting with Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, CBSE officials and other senior officials concerned.

The final decision on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams is expected in the meeting whether to conduct the exams as over 30 lakh students of Class 10 and 12 will participate in it.

On Monday, a meeting on the issue was also organised by the Ministry of Education and the CBSE to discuss all aspects related to the board exams where it should be postponed, or it should be held following Covid protocols.

The chorus for cancellation of upcoming board exams for class 10 and 12 grew louder on Tuesday in the wake of the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases even as the CBSE said it has not taken any decision yet in this regard.

CBSE officials denied any change in plan "yet" and reiterated that the arrangements are being made to ensure social distancing by increasing examination centres by over 50 per cent.

The CBSE Board exams are scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7, the result of which will be announced by July 15.

Many politicians and other stakeholders in the society came in support of the students and parents, apart from cancelling the exams as well as with suggestions to conduct it online.

Delhi CM on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel it, saying, "some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled".

Noting devastating second wave of Covid-19, Rahul Gandhi said: "Conducting CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions."

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood extended support to the students, saying, "I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day, I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives."

--IANS

rak/skp/