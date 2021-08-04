CBSE Class 10 Results: 100% KV students clear exams

All students of KVs passed the exam, posting a 100 per cent pass percentage. According to CBSE, this year the results of both Classes 10 and 12 in KVs have been cent per cent.

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) have outperformed all other schools across the country in the Class 10 results announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday.

Similar to Class 12 results, a large number of students -- 57,824 -- have secured 95 per cent and above marks in their Class 10 exams.

Giving official information, the CBSE said the Thiruvananthapuram region is leading the country with 99.99 per cent pass percentage in Class 10 exams.

As many as 98.89 per cent boys and 99.24 per cent girls have passed their Class 10 exams, which means the pass percentage for girls is 0.35 per cent more than that of the boys. At the same time, the number of compartment students has also come down drastically this year.

Earlier, the CBSE had declared the results for Class 12 board exams on July 30.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns imposed in different states across the country, the examinations for Classes 10 and 12 had been cancelled this year. Instead, the CBSE prepared the results on the basis of internal assessment.

