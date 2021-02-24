CBSE reduces syllabus for Class 10 social science board exam

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the syllabus for the social sciences exam by providing relief to the students of class 10 all over the country. CBSE has taken the decision of reducing the syllabus in view of providing leeway to students in the class 10 board examination.

The CBSE would conduct the social sciences paper for class 10 on May 27. A total of five units from the social sciences theory topics have been removed for the students.

The revised syllabus would be displayed on CBSE's official website.

According to the Union Education Ministry, due to the coronavirus pandemic the working days of schools have been reduced significantly this year. Most of the students have been provided education through the online medium. In such a situation, now the students, parents and teachers themselves are also in favour of reducing the curriculum for the students.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "In view of the extraordinary situation arising across the country due to Covid-19, CBSE has been advised to reschedule and reduce its syllabus."

CBSE has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent in various subjects after the Union Education Minister directed that the syllabus must be reduced. A specific syllabus would no longer be part of the board examinations and prescribed subjects scheduled for internal evaluation.

School principals and teachers would also ensure that students are explained about the reduced subject contents to combine different topics.

According to the Union Education Ministry, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, concrete suggestions were invited from academicians from all over the country on the subject of syllabus reductions. More than 150 academicians across the country have sent their suggestions on this subject.

