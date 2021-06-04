CBSE sets up 12 member committee to decide criteria for Class 12 results

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Following the cancellation of Class 12 exams, the CBSE has constituted a 12 member committee to decide on the criteria for the results.

The committee, which comprises Joint Secretary Education, Vipin Kumar, Commissioners of the Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas, and representatives from the CBSE, and UGC among other, will have to submit its report in 10 days.