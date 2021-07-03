CBSE to launch 'Innovation Ambassador Program' on July 16

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday said that it will launch 'Innovation Ambassador Program'--a programme to train school teachers as innovative ambassadors.



According to a notification issued by CBSE, the programme is in collaboration with Ministry of Education and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in which 50,000 school teachers will be trained as innovative ambassador.

According to CBSE, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has consented to launch the online training programme for CBSE teachers on July 16. The schools can register their teachers for the online training programme at mic.gov.in/sia till July 10. The classes will begin on July 20.

The schools can nominate a maximum of five teachers for this programme, the notification informed.

The programme was earlier launched in collaboration with the Innovation Cell, AICTE, and the Ministry of Education. (ANI)

