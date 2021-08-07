  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. CCB busts illegal arms selling inter-state gang

CCB busts illegal arms selling inter-state gang

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Aug 7th, 2021, 13:30:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Seized weapons (Photo: Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Twitter handle)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7 (ANI): Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday busted an inter-state gang involved in the illegal sale of country-made weapons.

According to the CCB, in a quick and swift action, CCB officers arrested four persons and seized cartridges and six weapons including pistols and rifles.
Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police, in a tweet, said, " CCB arrest inter-state gang involved in the illegal sale of country-made weapons..6 Pistols/ Rifles, cartridges seized.. 4 accused arrested.." (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features