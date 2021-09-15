CCTV footage of K'taka flyover accident emerges, car driver suspected of using drugs (Ld)

The victims were tossed off the flyover to the surface road below. The incident has raised concerns in Silicon City as the incident has come close on the heels of another accident involving a car in which 7 persons were killed on the spot including the son of the Hosur MLA.

Bengaluru, Sep 15 (IANS) The Karnataka police investigating the flyover accident in which a speeding car killed two persons, suspect that the car driver may have consumed drugs.

Preetam Kumar (30), a quality control manager and Kritika Raman (28), a team leader, died on the spot on Tuesday late night when they were hit by a car on an elevated expressway.

CCTV footage of the accident emerged and went viral on social media. Preliminary investigations suggested that the victims were hit from behind. However, CCTV footage showed that the car rammed into the victims who stood in the parking bay on the elevated flyover.

The CCTV footage also showed the victims pushing their two-wheeler towards the parking bay a few moments before the accident. Police say they had to push the vehicle as the petrol tank had become empty.

Additional Traffic Commissioner Dr Ravikanthe Gowda on Wednesday stated that the blood samples of the driver Nitesh P (22), an engineering student, have been sent for medical tests to ascertain whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol while driving. "Presently he is being treated at a private hospital as he suffered serious injuries on his ribs. The preliminary investigation suggests that rash and negligent driving of the car driver is the reason for the accident. The car was going at 100 kmph when it hit the victims," he stated.

The victims were known to each other for the last 6 to 8 years. They had taken their friend's vehicle for an outing. Preetam Kumar was from Bengaluru and Kritika Raman hailed from Tamil Nadu. The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 304 A. Further investigation is on.

--IANS

mka/bg