CCTV footage of lawyers-police clash preserved, Police informs Delhi court

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday informed a court here that it has preserved the CCTV footage related to the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari Court complex which took place earlier this month and the probe is ongoing.

The Delhi Police made the submission in its status report that "time-bound investigation" is going on in the matter.

After Delhi Police submission, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Shaifali Sharma adjourned the matter till November 30 on the plea seeking directions to the Delhi Police to file a compliance report in the FIRs registered over the Tis Hazari clash.The Court had earlier sought compliance report from Delhi Police in the FIRs related to Tis Hazari Court violence matter. Court had sought the report on the application of Lawyer's committee seeking status report in related FIRs and issue a direction to Delhi Police/ investigation agency to arrest the accused/ suspects persons mentioned in the FIRs.Legal committee of Delhi Bar Association through applications alleged that fair investigation is not taking place and investigation agency has not recorded the statement of witnesses or advocates who were present during the alleged incident. The application further sought direction for the preservation of CCTV footage in and around the place of the incident are crucial piece of evidence.Public prosecutor appearing for Delhi Police submitted that a fair investigation is being carried out by the crime branch of Delhi Police and agency is leaving no stone unturned for expeditiously completing the investigation. (ANI)