CDC data show racial disparities in US Covid vaccination

Washington, May 15 (IANS) Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that there are significant racial and ethnic disparities in Covid-19 vaccination in the country.

Vaccination rates among Black, Hispanic and Asian people are lower than those for the number of White people, and "these groups represent a smaller share of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 than their share of the US population overall", Xinhua news agency reported on Friday citing the CDC data.