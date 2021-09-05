CDS General Bipin Rawat meets Uttarakhand Chief Minister, discusses issues concerning state

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 5 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday evening and discussed issues concerning the state.



"Today, I met our country's CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji at the Chief Minister's residence. Various topics related to the state interest were discussed during the meeting," Dhami tweeted in Hindi.

On this occasion Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Anand Vardhan, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Lieutenant (Lt.) General (Gen.) Harinder Singh, Commandant IMA Major General Sanjeev Khatri, GOC Uttarakhand Sub Area Major General Rahul R. Singh, Lt. (S.N.) JS Negi, Major General (S.N.) GS Rawat, Major General (S.N.) Anand Rawat were also present. (ANI)