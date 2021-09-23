CDS General Rawat holds meeting with Russia's military chief at SCO

Orenburg [Russia], September 23 (ANI): India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday met with the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.



"General Bipin Rawat CDS is on a two-day visit to Russia. The CDS attended the conference of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO member states in #Orenburg at #Russia," the Army tweeted.

"General Bipin Rawat #CDS interacted with the General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, Chief of General Staff, Armed Forces of the Russian Federation & discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation," it said in a subsequent tweet.

General Bipin Rawat also witnessed the final validation exercise of the Multi Nation Exercise at Orenburg. He also interacted with the contingent commanders of participating nations and members of the Indian Army contingent.

"General Bipin Rawat CDS interacted with the contingent commanders of participating Nations and members of the Indian Army contingent. CDS lauded them for their high standards of training and professionalism," said Indian Army.

CDS General Rawat is in Russia to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) peace mission exercise.

The aim of the exercise is to foster close relations between SCO member states and to enhance the abilities of the military leaders to command multi-national military contingents.

This is the first foreign visit of General Rawat after taking over as the CDS. (ANI)

