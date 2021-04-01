CDS launches tri-services logistics node in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday launched the Joint Logistics Node at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai which will cater for the requirements of all three services deployed in that region.



The nodes are part of the steps towards integrating the three Services.

It will provide logistical support to all three defence services and improve utilisation of resources, manpower and remove duplication.

The first JLN consisting of the three services was set up at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2018.

The third logistic node location would be in Guwahati, Assam and it will only be between the Indian Army and Air Force. (ANI)

