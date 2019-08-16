CDS will strengthen command structure of defence forces: Punjab CM

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for the country as a vital step in strengthening and streamlining the command structure for the defence services.

Hailing the Centre's decision as to the fulfillment of a long-pending demand, first mooted by the then UPA government in the wake of Kargil war, Captain Amarinder said that the move would go a long way in improving the command and control system of the Indian armed forces.Captain Amarinder recalled that a CDS was suggested back in 2009 by the Naresh Chandra Committee under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), as the Permanent Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC).The decision, however, could not be implemented even though it was felt that such a post would bring in more effective coordination and cohesiveness in the armed forces.With the CDS to coordinate with them, the three defence services - Army, Navy and Air Force, the Indian armed forces would become more integrated, thus enhancing their effectiveness, said the Chief Minister.The CDS is envisaged as a single-point advisor to the Government of India in matters relating to the defence services, thus acting as a professional body to advise the government in matters of national security.The CDS will oversee and prioritise the requirements of the defence forces, which would further augment their professionalism, he said, pointing out that given the size and complexity of these forces, a single control unit had become a necessity rather than an option for India.The government has asked the defence forces to submit their views on the creation of the new post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for the three defence forces.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of the new post in his Independence Day address.A high-level committee has been formed by the Centre for streamlining the structure of the new post to be created with Defence Ministry bureaucrats and tri-services officers.Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is the front-runner to become India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) as he will be the senior-most officer in the armed forces after October 1 when the IAF Chief retires. (ANI)