Ceasefire agreements with three Naga groups extended

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The Indian government on Monday decided to extend ceasefire agreements with three small Naga groups for a year more till April 2022.

According to an official statement, it was decided to extend the ceasefire agreements between the Centre and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK (NSCN-NK), and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN-R) for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, 2021 to April 27, 2022 and with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K-Khango (NSCN-K-Khango) from April 18, 2021 to April 17, 2022.