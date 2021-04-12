Ceasefire agreements with three Naga groups extended

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The Indian government on Monday decided to extend ceasefire agreements with three small Naga groups for a year more till April 2022.
According to an official statement, it was decided to extend the ceasefire agreements between the Centre and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK (NSCN-NK), and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN-R) for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, 2021 to April 27, 2022 and with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K-Khango (NSCN-K-Khango) from April 18, 2021 to April 17, 2022.
These agreements were signed on April 12, according to the Union Home Ministry statement.
These three outfits are breakaway factions of dominant groups NSCN-Isak-Muivah and NSCN-Khaplang.
The negotiations with the NSCN-IM have been on since 1997 when the group signed the ceasefire agreement with the Central government for the first time. In 2015, the group signed a Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015 with the government to find a permanent solution to the vexed Naga issue.
