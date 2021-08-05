Ceasefire urged between Lebanon, Israel after rocket attack

Beirut, Aug 5 (IANS) The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has urged a ceasefire between Beirut and Israel and exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation after the firing of rockets.
"UNIFIL remains fully engaged with the parties through our liaison and coordination channels and we are working with the Lebanese Armed Forces to ensure immediate follow-up on the ground and to reinforce security along the Blue Line," Kandice Ardiel, UNIFIL's deputy chief of strategic communications and public information, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"It is imperative to restore stability immediately so UNIFIL can begin its investigation," Xinhua news agency quoted Ardiel as further saying.
Four Israelis were injured on Wednesday after three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon to northern Israel.
The rocket attack has prompted retaliation by the Israeli artillery toward several areas in southern Lebanon including the Sahl al-Khiyam area.
