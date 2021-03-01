Ceasefire will help check infiltration: Indian army

Srinagar, March 1 (IANS) The Indian army said on Monday that the recent agreement between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to implement bilateral ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border will provide better capacity for checking infiltration into J&K.

Speaking about the decision to ensure complete peace on the border between the two countries, Lt General B.S. Raju, GOC of Srinagar headquartered Chinar Corps, said, "It is a positive step which has immense potential to bring peace to the people in the border areas. We have had many civilian casualties due to ceasefire violations in Kupwara and Uri. It will also give us better capacity to check infiltration."