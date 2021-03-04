CEC Arora stresses on coordination during Assembly polls

He also said that that the special observers will have additional role in supervising deployment of forces and their randomisation for poll duties.

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Thursday emphasised on greater coordination amid all enforcement agencies functioning on the ground ahead of elections in four states and one Union Territory from March-end and in April.

Arora's direction comes during a briefing meeting with special observers associated for the forthcoming general election to the legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal from March 27 to April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2. The briefing was held at Nirvachan Sadan.

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra drew their attention to Commission's recent order with respect to webcasting of all vulnerable booths and emphasised on making our elections totally inducement-free.

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the Commission is very happy to have associated with all upright and efficient senior officers in order to conduct elections in a free, fair, transparent and safe manner.

The Special Observers, who worked during the previous elections, apprised the Commission of issues and challenges, based on their past experiences.

Sudarsanam Srinivasan, Neena Nigam will be the observers for Assam. Ajay Nayak, Vivek Dubey, B. Murali Kumar will be the Observers for West Bengal. Deepak Mishra, Pushpinder Singh Puniha have been appointed as observers for Kerala. Alok Chaturvedi for Tamil Nadu and Manjeet Singh Puducherry whereas Dharmendra Kumar, Madhu Mahajan and BR Balakrishnan, will be the observers for both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

All the special Observers appointed hold an impeccable and brilliant track record of work in their career.

The Special observers, who are retired civil servants, will be visiting their assigned states and the poll-bound UT and monitor poll preparedness being done by state and district level officials.

