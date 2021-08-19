CEC interacts with ITS probationers of 2018 and 2019 batch

The interaction was part of a two-day training program of ITS officers at India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM). The interaction was held at Nirvachan Sadan here. ITS is a Group 'A' Central Civil Service (Gazetted) post of the Union of India. The service meets the technical and managerial functions of the government in areas related to telecommunications.

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS)

The Department of Telecommunications (DOT), under the Ministry of Communications is responsible for Cadre Control and policy decisions such as cadre structure, recruitment, training, cadre deputation, pay and allowances, and disciplinary matters of the ITS officers.

The Officers of Indian Telecommunication Service work in policy formulation and policy implementation of the Department of Telecommunication.

ITS Officers also perform the role of Telegraph Authority in the field at all the Licence Service Areas and Large Telecom Districts of the country, to ensure that service providers adhere to the licence conditions and for taking care of telecom network security issues and crackdown on illegal/clandestine telecom operations.

