Celebrate a flavourful Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANSlife) In India, no celebration is complete without fascinating delicacies. Indian food has played its own sweet role in unifying a country as vast and diverse, bringing all of us closer each day as one big, happy, foodie family. With Republic day, it's time to celebrate your patriotic vibe with amazing tricolour foods.

IANSlife has curated a list of hotels and restaurants for you to head over and can relish best offerings.

MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru ORR

Relish the diverse flavours from the four regions of the country at a brunch specially curated to mark the 71st Republic Day at MoMo Cafe. With each region known for its unique flavours and choice of ingredients, the brunch brings to you signature dishes from the North to the South, the East and the West.

From Makki ki roti and Sarson da saag and a counter, especially made to offer a variety of parathas from the North, local South Indian food with traditional curries, famous dishes from the East including Macher jhol, Sandesh to Litti chokha to the typical food of the West including Kacchi dabeli, Dal bati churma, Laal maas to name a few, the menu is all set to give your taste buds a tour of incredible India!

Venue: MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru ORR

Date: 26th January, 2020

Price: Rs 1,599 (nn-alcohol) and Rs 2,249 (IMFL)

Latest Recipe, Le Méridien GurgaonIt has geared up to make the Republic Day more colourful and vibrant by offering food delights. While you get together on this day with your near and dear ones, make sure you add a delicious menu oozing out patriotism like never before.

Republic Day Brunch here brings joyful cheers, live music by duo band and more than 100 dishes on the menu to bring in the festive spirit Le Méridien Way.

Venue: Latest Recipe, Le Méridien Gurgaon

Date: 26th January 2020

Price: Rs 2,800 plus taxes

Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida

Crowne Plaza Greater Noida is curating street food favourites from across India for a special Republic Day Brunch this year. The highlight of the Brunch will be live street food counters with dishes from Kolkata, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Mumbai and Punjab.

Street food highlights include puchkas with three varieties of paani, make your own papadi chaat, ragada patties, Mumbai pav wala with a choice of pav preparations like Pav Bhaji, Keema Pav, vada pav and more.

Other highlights at the Republic Day Brunch are a tri-colour balloon décor with a dedicated kids activity area, an interesting mocktails selection and live singing. There is also a special 1+1 buffet deal on Republic Day Brunch.

Venue: Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida

Date: January 26, 2020

Price: Rs 1,595 plus taxes per person (1+1 offer)

The Westin, Gurgaon

The hotel has brought forth a specially curated Sunday Brunch series inspired by the Kitchens of India, highlighting cuisines from the Northern plains right up until the coastal region, incorporating the seasonal harvest menus and traditional royal delicacies at the all-day diner seasonal tastes where food lovers can gorge on a plethora of delectable preparations and pamper their palate with the unique flavour of India brought to life.

The brunch buffet boasts of a multi cuisine spread complete from appetizers to desserts with cuisines from across the globe, but for the Republic Day special brunch there will more focus on traditional Indian specialities with live counters for Awadhi, Rajasthan Punjabi & South Indian food featuring delicacies Gilawat ke kabab, Murg Changezi, Ker Sangri, Gatta Curry, Sarson Ka Saag and Makki ki Roti,

Venue: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

Date On till February 2

Price: Rs 2,537 per person inclusive of taxes for non-alcoholic brunch, with various add-ons for beverage packages.

Taj City Centre, Gurugram

This Republic Day, Taj City Centre has crafted a menu that pays tribute to India's culinary genius by creating a confluence of flavors from various states of the country. The highlights of the menu include tiranga pulao, shahi paneer korma, chicken chettinad, Hyderabadi khatti dal, macher jhol, bhoger khichuri along with live counters for doodh chuara, biryani and street chaat specialties li

Koolchas, Gurugram

Koolchas- a QSR in Gurugram has launched a special menu on the occasion of Republic Day. Satiate your taste-buds with the mouth-watering Chicken Choudhary (spicy in taste), a zesty green colour dish with chunks of chicken tossed in a hot green chilli paste with a dash of special spices served with healthy Koolcha.

It offers various bread options such as whole wheat, masala dhaniya, Indian plain, teekhi mirchi and multi seed bread with special mint sauce. This fiery Koolcha can be paired with the recently unveiled Rose Katira (sweet in taste).

This 'Republic Day Special Menu' is a sure-shot gastronomical delight. Food lovers can enjoy this foodie-treat within the beautiful ambience of the restaurant or opt for a take away facility within the comfort zone of your home with their 24*7 home delivery.

Venue: Gurugram Sec-43, Flavor Town, Bestech Chambers, Sushant Lok-1 and Gurugram Sector 14, Huda Market, Gurugram.

Date: All day

Price: Rs 300 for two

Duty Free Courtyard, Noida

Duty Free Courtyard, a recent addition to Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida wants every festival to be celebrated with delicious food. This Republic Day Duty Free Courtyard brings to you a special menu with exclusive tricolour dishes. On the menu are delicacies such as tri colour bruschetta, paneer tikka and much more. Time to celebrate this holiday with your loved ones at Duty Free Courtyard.

Venue- Duty Free Courtyard, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38

Date- January 26

one8 Commune

Aerocity's most happening restaurant one8 Commune is all set with a specially curated menu for this year's republic day. Refreshing smoothies, shakes and mocktails at just Rs71 marking our 71st Republic Day. On the menu are passionfruit & greens smoothie, oats & berries smoothie for the healthy commune & chocolate, mango shakes along with watermelon & guava freezer and much more. Grab your favorite drink at one8 Commune and celebrate the joy of communing.

Venue- one8 Commune, Worldmark 2, Aerocity

Date- January 26

Imly

This Republic Day Imly has brought a menu that will revive the patriotic feelings with their tri-color dishes. On the menu are delicacies such as tri color dimsums, tiranga kulfi, tiranga paneer tikka, idli, and more such items. Also, they're offering India's most favourite dessert, Jalebis at just Rs26! So a complete, exciting and fulfilling meal awaits you at Imly.

Venue- Imly (All outlets)

Date- January 26

Gulati Restaurant

Gulati Restaurant is an all-time favourite for a wholehearted meal with family & friends. This Republic Day Gulati restaurant has come up with some special delicacies in their buffet signifying patriotic spirit within. Along with their exquisite butter chicken, they'll be serving Saag Chicken, Murgh Malai Korma & to make sure you don't leave without a surprising and delicious dessert, they're also serving tri-colored phirni. Their theme-based decor for every special occasion assures an enhanced dining experience.

Venue- Gulati Restaurant, Pandara Road.

Date- January 26

Radisson Blu MBD Noida

Get ready to kindle the patriotic celebrations with specially created Tricolor brunch buffet @ the Award-winning All-Day dining restaurant, SXVIII. The diners can indulge in a grand buffet that will comprise of scrumptious dishes.

Venue: SXVIII restaurant, Radisson Blu MBD Noida

Date- January 26