Shimla, Oct 27 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Sunday felicitated the people on the festival of Diwali.

In his message, Thakur urged the people to celebrate the festival in a traditional manner.

The Governor expressed hope that the festival of lights would bring prosperity to the people, besides strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and unity.

