Celebrate Holi at homes, says Haryana DGP

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Saturday urged the people to be cautious and celebrate Holi at homes.
The government has also decided not to organise Holi 'milan' gatherings.
Since there is a ban on Holi celebration in public places, the DGP said the people should celebrate the festival at home.
"There is need to be cautious and follow all safety guidelines to avoid any chances of coronavirus transmission," he said.
Issuing special instructions to the police officers posted in the field, the DGP directed them to be extra vigilant to maintain law and order across the state.
"We have put in place elaborate arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival. Special barricades would be established to keep a tab on drunken driving. In addition, the number of police personnel for patrolling at public places would be increased to put a check on gathering, besides eve-teasing and other incidents," he said.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has extended wishes to the people on the occasion.
--IANS
vg/sdr/