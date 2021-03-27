Celebrate Holi at homes, says Haryana DGP

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Saturday urged the people to be cautious and celebrate Holi at homes.

The government has also decided not to organise Holi 'milan' gatherings.

Since there is a ban on Holi celebration in public places, the DGP said the people should celebrate the festival at home.