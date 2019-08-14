Celebrate I-Day 'dabake': J-K Police brass to people

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Additional General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan on Wednesday appealed people to celebrate first Independence Day after the bifurcation of the state "dabake" (with vigour and fervour).

"Everything is in place here. All arrangements have been made. Celebrate August 15, 'dabake'," he told ANI here when he asked if he wanted to convey any message to the people of the state.



He was speaking to ANI after talking to media here on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan said that situations are normal across the state and the restrictions are not imposed or lifted in a generalised manner, but the decision on the same was being taken after accessing the prevailing situation by the district authorities.

"Our main focus is on August 15 i.e. Independence Day celebrations. All preparations are in place to ensure peaceful celebration throughout the state," Khan said.

The government has relaxed prohibitory orders in "large areas" of the state including Srinagar till afternoon. (ANI)

