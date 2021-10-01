Celebrate International Coffee Day ...

ICED LATTE
* 40 ml Belvedere Vodka
* 15 ml Your Choice of Milk
* 20 ml Cold Brew / Espresso
* 15 ml Natural Maple Syrup
* A Few Cubes of Ice
* A Pinch of Sea Salt (optional)
Add ingredients to a shaker. Shake well and serve in a highball over ice. Garnish with a coffee bean.
BELVEDERE COFFEE TONIC
* 45 ml -- Belvedere
* 30 ml -- Espresso
* 7 ml -- Honey
* Tonic Water
Directions
* Add the Belvedere, Espresso and Honey to a highball glass with ice and stir. Once well mixed, top with tonic water and gently stir again.
ESPRESSO MARTINI
* 60 ml Belvedere Vodka
* 20 ml Coffee Liqueur
* 1 Shot Espresso
Directions
* Combine all ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with three espresso beans
