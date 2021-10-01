Celebrate International Coffee Day ...

Add ingredients to a shaker. Shake well and serve in a highball over ice. Garnish with a coffee bean.

BELVEDERE COFFEE TONIC

* 45 ml -- Belvedere

* 30 ml -- Espresso

* 7 ml -- Honey

* Tonic Water

Directions

* Add the Belvedere, Espresso and Honey to a highball glass with ice and stir. Once well mixed, top with tonic water and gently stir again.

ESPRESSO MARTINI

* 60 ml Belvedere Vodka

* 20 ml Coffee Liqueur

* 1 Shot Espresso

Directions

* Combine all ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with three espresso beans

(IANSlife Features can be contacted ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/

