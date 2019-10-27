Celebrate pollution-free Diwali: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday greeted people on Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas, with an appeal to protect the environment through 'green' celebrations and total rejection of the harmful practice of stubble burning.

In his message, the Chief Minister called for a pollution-free celebration, exhorting farmers to say "no" to burning of the paddy straw, while urging people to refrain from bursting crackers.

"Let us, on this festive occasion, pledge ourselves to making the environment more livable for ourselves and our future generations," Singh appealed to the public.

The Chief Minister also extended warm greetings to the people, especially the Sikhs, on the historic Bandi Chhor Diwas, to mark the release from prison of the sixth guru, Guru Hargobind, and 52 other princes with him, in 1619. In his message, Speaker Rana K.P. Singh appealed to the public to celebrate Diwali to safeguard the environment as pollution "affect all of us".