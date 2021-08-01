Celebrating the #TheUltimateBestFriend Bond!

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Masaba by Nykaa gives you a perfect reason to celebrate your friend, call as you like a soulmate, confidante or guiding light who plays an important role in your life this Friendship Day. The brand launches completely vegetarian, cruelty-free, and paraben-free all-new, Pure Matte Lipstick collection in three stunning must have shades.

Inspired by the relentless spirit of the women in her life, as muses for this collection, Masaba turned to two of her closest friends -- Rhea Kapoor and Pooja Dhingra -- who have been her steady cheerers through her journey. The three shades chosen by Masaba to suit all Indian skin tones -- Believe in You, You Grow Girl and Make It Happen -- represent the story of faith, growth, and hustle that these women have experienced. An addition to the series of #OwnItLikeMasaba, this is a celebration of every person, who have in their own way, been a little like 'Masaba'-- fierce and strong.

Speaking about the all-new pure matte collection launch Masaba Gupta says, "This collection is really close to my heart since this range revolves around the unbreakable spirit of strong women that have inspired me throughout. Pooja is a hustler, and she really inspires me to innovate, learn and grow whereas Rhea has been my sounding board, my constant support, and always believed in me. I think I relate with both of them since they bring very different shades to my life that's why You Grow Girl and Believe In You were the perfect names for these lipsticks. The third shade of course, Make It Happen, truly depicts my own story."

"The new Masaba by Nykaa Pure Matte Lipstick collection is a celebration of inner strength and uplifting relationships while being immensely relatable and inspired by people we admire and love. It is a flawless product, made all the richer by Masaba's unique shade of vibrancy, to suit most Indian skin tones. The matte formulation is premium, offering a rich and deep pigmented application in one stroke," said Reena Chhabra, CEO Nykaa Brands.

Packaged in vibrant, floral, and summery-prints, this collection is easily the must-have of the season and will be available on Nykaa.com and in Nykaa stores across India, priced at Rs 799 from August 1, 2021 onwards.

--IANS

lh/