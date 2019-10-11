Celebrating womanhood

Designers Nidhika Shekhar and Rahul Anand and Anushka Laul presented their collections titled "The Red Phase" and "Janani, Amba and Jagadamba -- A story of Kargha to Kamyabi", respectively.

Shekhar's show highlighted the issue of period shaming and showcased the journey of how a girl from her childhood hits puberty and attains womanhood through the colours of her garments.

The first outfit of the show was a white asymmetrical dress, which the designer said represented a girl before hitting puberty. As the show progressed, gowns, skirts and dresses, rendered in cotton, linen and organza, were seen on the ramp in hues of red which the designer said represented women after they attain womanhood.

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia closed the show for Shekhar, wearing a blood red mazi dress with pleated front and a matching ankle-length jacket. Designer duo Rahul and Anushka's creations were all about women empowerment. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shazia Ilmi walked the ramp for the designers wearing a black and grey saree with a mangtika. The show opened with a dance performance that celebrated every aspect of being a woman. The designers presented an array of outfits in global silhouettes, rendered in handwoven fabrics sourced from Jharkhand. Embellished by hand embroidery in tribal motifs, there were smart drape sarees, angrakhas, layered kurtas and tie-up pants in the hues of black, rustic, silver, earthy yellow and blood red. Rahul and Anushka said that each piece of their collection was "one-off experiment in inclusive fashion using indigenous art and made in a size that fits all." "Our collection is all about women empowerment. We want to celebrate women and all their aspects," said Rahul. (Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)