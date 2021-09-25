Celebrations continue at UPSC first rank holder's residence in Bihar's Katihar

Katihar (Bihar) [India], September 25 (ANI): Celebrations are going on at Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) topper Shubham Kumar's residence in Bihar's Katihar after he achieved the first rank in Civil Services Examination-2020, declared on Friday.



The family members and relatives expressed their happiness at this proud moment.

"It is the happiest and proud moment for my family because I always used to dream of this moment to come. I, myself was not able to reach the heights due to financial issues, so I wanted to live this dream through my son. Being a father, I sacrificed many things for my children and finally, today I got the outcome," Devanand Singh, Kumar's father told ANI.

Singh further informed that his son is a civil engineer, completed his graduation from IIT Mumbai and at present he is working in Pune.

"During his childhood, he studied in Bihar only. But he managed to get admission to IIT Mumbai with his hard work in 2014. After completing his civil engineering, he is working in Pune at present. Simultaneously, he prepared for UPSC and appeared for its exam in 2019," he added.

Describing Kumar's dream of becoming an officer, his mother Poonam Singh said that when he was three years old, he started dreaming of becoming an officer. "Today he completed his dream and now I wish he will serve the nation and support poor people of the country," she added further.

His uncle Dr Mani Kumar Singh said that Kumar has been a bright student since childhood. At this proud moment, he believes that Kumar will serve the nation to reach heights wherever he will get posted.

UPSC evening declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 on Friday evening, that is, September 24. (ANI)

