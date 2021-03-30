Celebrities get huge followership on Koo

Many celebrities like Ashish Vidyarthi, Suzanne Bernert, Archana Puran Singh, Swaroop Sampat, Preeti Jhangiani, Samir Soni have even got more followers on Koo than on Twitter. Some of them have more than 1,000 per cent the number of followers on Koo than on Twitter.

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Koo has attracted many prominent faces of India to the platform since the last few months. These include Bollywood actors, directors, sports personalities, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers among many others.

Many celebrities have also been getting followers at a much faster pace than they did on Twitter. Archana Puran Singh got 90,000 plus followers on Koo within 29 days compared to getting 64,000 plus followers on Twitter over 10 plus years!

Swaroop Sampat Rawal crossed her 5 plus years Twitter followership of 43,000 in 40 days on Koo and now has 59,000 plus followers on Koo. Veteran actor Anupam Kher has already crossed over half a million followers in 40 days.

Kangana Ranaut has approximately 4,00,000 followers within 40 days. That should make her cross her Twitter followership of 3 million in less than a year at this run rate -- something that took 6 years on Twitter.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is about to cross 1 million followers on Koo. Union Minister Piyush Goyal is about to cross half a million followers in less than 2 months! Koo boasts of some of the most prominent politicians of India.

Many known sports stars are on Koo as well. To name a few, there is Mary Kom (national boxer), Sania Nehwal, Hima Das (Olympic athlete and national level sprinter), Col Rajyavendra Rathore, Rani Rampal (India's Women's Hockey Team Captain) and Harleen Kaur Deol (Indian Woman Cricketer).

Many celebrities and prominent personalities have got anywhere between 2x-100x the number of followers here in a very short span of time. They are seen Kooing in multiple Indian languages catering to unique audiences that aren't seen on Twitter. A very small per cent of Koo users have Twitter accounts. This stands true to the proposition that Koo has been building around -- the power of vernacular languages in India's internet.

