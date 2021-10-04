Cellphones, wallets of Cong workers stolen from protest march

Around 1 p.m. scores of Congress workers started their protest march from their state party office at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and marched towards the BJP headquarters near Minto Bridge, however, they were stopped by Delhi police at Ranjit Singh flyover.

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Some mobile phones and wallets belonging to some Congress workers were stolen when they were protesting over Lakhimpur Kheri incident at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) marg in the national capital on Monday.

During the protest march Congress workers were seen tearing BJP's banners and posters put up across DDU marg.

While some of the protesters burnt the effigy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the protest site, they noticed that wallets and mobile phones of some of their party colleagues were stolen.

Delhi Police came into action and made an announcement, saying, "Please be alert, some protesters' mobile phones have been stolen. We would request to maintain peace here and keep your pockets and mobile phones safe."

Meanwhile, some people from the group caught a suspected thief and started beating him. Subsequently, cops came in and took up the inquiry and took him to the police station for interrogation.

--IANS

