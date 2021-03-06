Centenarian vaccinated in Delhi's Gangaram Hospital

The beneficiary was given the Serum Institute of India's (SII) 'Covishield' vaccine which did not cause him any side effect, the hospital authorities said.

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) A 104-year-old man was administered the first dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine at Sir Gangaram Hospital (SGRH) here on Saturday.

"Tulsi Das Chawla did not face any problem or adverse effects, after being vaccinated at our hospital," SGRH officials said.

Chawla is a resident of Delhi's Patel Nagar and at the age of 104, he leads an active life and does not suffer from any major comorbidities.

The centenarian said that he was in Indian Foreign Service from where he retired in 1975. He was posted in various countries like United States of America, Netherlands, Pakistan and Africa.

Chawla also appealed to everyone to come forward and take the vaccine shot.

"I urge everyone who is eligible to come forward and take the vaccine jab. It is totally safe."

D.S. Rana, Chairman, SGRH said that the hospital has been witnessing a huge enthusiasm among citizens over 60 years of age.

"Chawla is an inspiration to all of us to come forward with out any hesitation for the Covid vaccination," he added.

Meanwhile, the hospital inoculated 476 beneficiaries on Saturday.

On Friday, a 101-year-old woman received her first Covid vaccine shot at New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) Charak Palika Hospital.

The vaccination's phase III has been dominated by senior citizens.

So far, 1,94,97,704 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the roll out of the immunization drive from January 16.

