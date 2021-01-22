Central African Republic declares emergency for 15 days amid post-election crisis

Bangui [CAR], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The Central African Republic (CAR) has declared a state of emergency after rebel forces that refused to recognise the December presidential election results, attacked the country's capital of Bangui, presidential spokesman Albert Yaloke Mokpeme said.



The presidential election was held in the African nation on December 27. The country's Constitutional Council court invalidated Francois Bozize, the main rival of the incumbent president, from running on "morality grounds," and confirmed President Faustin-Archange Touadera's victory in the election with 53.9 percent in the first round.

Earlier in the month, the Coalition of Patriots for Change, consisting of various armed groups supporting Bozize, launched an attack on Bangui, attempting to cut off the city from the rest of the country.

"The state of emergency is declared nationwide for 15 days starting at midnight, [23:00 GMT, Thursday]," Mokpeme announced over the national radio.

Before the election, the CAR was rocked by clashes between the rebel groups supporting Bozize and Touadera's loyalists. (ANI/Sputnik)

