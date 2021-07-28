Central forces to be deployed along Assam-Mizoram borders

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) led by Home Minister Amit Shah has decided to deploy Central forces along the Assam-Mizoram borders which witnessed bloody clashes between the police forces of the two northeastern states on Monday, which led to the death of six Assam police personnel.

The decision to deploy Central paramilitary forces was taken during a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday, sources said, adding that the Central forces were chosen to ensure neutrality and direct supervision from New Delhi.

Bhalla chaired the meeting which was attended by Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and DGP S.B.K. Singh, along with Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah and DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

The meeting was also attended by the Director General of CRPF, Kuldiep Singh.

The governments of Assam and Mizoram have blamed each other in public for the border disputes after Monday's bloody clashes, which took place two days after Shah chaired a meeting of NEDA on July 24.

Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts in Assam's Barak Valley share 164 km borders with three Mizoram districts -- Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, "The people of Assam and Mizoram have shared close relations and common interests for decades. Nobody is an enemy of the other. Then why use arms? Such border disputes can only be resolved amicably and through discussions."

"It might be that some people in Mizoram are annoyed after the Assam government curtailed the drugs trade chain from Myanmar to other parts of India via Mizoram and Assam. A section of Mizoram police might have clandestine relations with the armed civilians of that state. The Mizoram government must probe this with utmost priority. I request the Mizoram Chief Minister to look into this serious issue," Sarma added.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday urged the people to maintain peace and calm.

"I sincerely request all to stay calm and promote peace in this time of great difficulty. Mizoram hopes for an amicable solution with the help of intervention from the Central government," he tweeted.

--IANS

sk/arm