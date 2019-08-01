Central leadership has expelled Kuldeep Singh Sengar from party, we stand with the victim: Swatantra Dev Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday said that Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district and accused in Unnao rape case, has been expelled by the central leadership from the party.

"The central government stands with the Unnao rape survivor... Central leadership has expelled Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party. He was earlier suspended by the Uttar Pradesh unit. The matter falls under the jurisdiction of the central leadership," Singh told ANI here.

The Supreme Court today asked CBI to investigate within seven days the accident case in which the Unnao rape survivor was seriously injured along with her lawyer while her two aunts were killed in Rae Bareli on July 28.The top court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.The Court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to the victim.On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot.The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday after which the CBI registered a case in connection with the rape survivor's accident in Raebareli.Sengar had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail. (ANI)